Randstad Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Q2 Positive Trends Continuing
(PLX AI) – Randstad Q1 organic growth 15.2%.Q1 gross margin 20.5% vs. estimate 20.3%Q1 EBITA margin 4.3%Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 286 million vs. estimate EUR 263 millionQ1 net income EUR 209 millionQ1 revenue EUR 6,621 million vs. estimate EUR 6,516 …
- (PLX AI) – Randstad Q1 organic growth 15.2%.
- Q1 gross margin 20.5% vs. estimate 20.3%
- Q1 EBITA margin 4.3%
- Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 286 million vs. estimate EUR 263 million
- Q1 net income EUR 209 million
- Q1 revenue EUR 6,621 million vs. estimate EUR 6,516 million
- The development of volumes in early April indicates a positive continuation of the trends seen in Q1, with strong demand from both clients and talent
- Says Q2 2022 gross margin and operating expenses are both expected to be broadly in line sequentially
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0