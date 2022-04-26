Amadeus Fire Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Amadeus Fire Q1 revenue EUR 102.8 million vs. estimate EUR 101 million.Q1 EBITA EUR 17.6 millionThe Personnel Services segment performed particularly well at the start of the year, with gross profit up 34.5 percentTraining segment was …
- (PLX AI) – Amadeus Fire Q1 revenue EUR 102.8 million vs. estimate EUR 101 million.
- Q1 EBITA EUR 17.6 million
- The Personnel Services segment performed particularly well at the start of the year, with gross profit up 34.5 percent
- Training segment was rather restrained with a slight overall decline in sales
- 2022 sales growth at Group level is still expected to be between 11 and 14 percent
- Operating EBITA is forecast to grow by around 7 to 9 percent year-on-year
