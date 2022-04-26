(PLX AI) – Enagas Q1 net income EUR 69.3 million vs. estimate EUR 87 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR 185.8 million vs. estimate EUR 184 millionSays in line to reach the target set for 2022 of exceeding 430 million euros in net income

Enagas Q1 EBITDA in Line with Estimates; Keeps FY Target Unchanged

