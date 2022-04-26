NENT Q1 Revenue Just Below Estimates; Viaplay Adds 778,000 Subscribers
(PLX AI) – NENT Q1 revenue SEK 3,324 million vs. estimate SEK 3,421 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK -49 millionQ1 adjusted EPS (basic) SEK 6.2Q1 operating income SEK 602 million including ACI of SEK 55m (47) and IAC of SEK 595m (0) related to an agreed …
- (PLX AI) – NENT Q1 revenue SEK 3,324 million vs. estimate SEK 3,421 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK -49 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS (basic) SEK 6.2
- Q1 operating income SEK 602 million including ACI of SEK 55m (47) and IAC of SEK 595m (0) related to an agreed settlement of court cases with TV 2 Denmark
- Viaplay paying subscribers up 52% YoY to 4,783k (3,147) with 778k subscribers added QoQ
- Says Viaplay launch in Netherlands has beaten all expectations
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0