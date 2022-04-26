SSAB Q1 Revenue Much Better Than Expected on High Steel Prices
(PLX AI) – SSAB Q1 revenue SEK 31,575 million vs. estimate SEK 28,400 million.Q1 EPS SEK 5.84SSAB's first quarter was characterized by high steel prices and earnings rose to a record levelAll divisions posted strong results more than offsetting the …
- SSAB's first quarter was characterized by high steel prices and earnings rose to a record level
- All divisions posted strong results more than offsetting the impact of an unplanned stop in a blast furnace in Raahe, Finland, certain production disruptions in SSAB Americas, as well as higher raw material costs
