SKF Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; FY Organic Growth Outlook Cut on Russia Exit

(PLX AI) – SKF Q1 revenue SEK 22,942 million vs. estimate SEK 21,814 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,058 million vs. estimate SEK 2,577 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 11.8%Q1 EBIT SEK 2,953 million vs. estimate SEK 2,474 millionQ1 …

  • (PLX AI) – SKF Q1 revenue SEK 22,942 million vs. estimate SEK 21,814 million.
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,058 million vs. estimate SEK 2,577 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 11.8%
  • Q1 EBIT SEK 2,953 million vs. estimate SEK 2,474 million
  • Q1 pretax profit SEK 2,885 million
  • Outlook FY organic growth 4-8%, down from 5-10% previously, accounting for exiting Russia
  • Says organic sales for the second quarter to be relatively unchanged compared to previous year. However, there are significant uncertainties in the market including Covid-related lock-downs in China
