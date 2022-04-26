Ponsse Q1 Sales Just Below Expectations as Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Hits Business
(PLX AI) – Ponsse Q1 sales EUR 173.7 million vs. estimate EUR 175 million.Operating result totalled EUR 12.5 (16.8) million, equalling 7.2 (10.3) per cent of net salesProfit before taxes was EUR 14.1 (15.3) millionDue to suspended exports to Russia, …
