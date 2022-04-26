checkAd

Ponsse Q1 Sales Just Below Expectations as Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Hits Business

(PLX AI) – Ponsse Q1 sales EUR 173.7 million vs. estimate EUR 175 million.Operating result totalled EUR 12.5 (16.8) million, equalling 7.2 (10.3) per cent of net salesProfit before taxes was EUR 14.1 (15.3) millionDue to suspended exports to Russia, …

  • (PLX AI) – Ponsse Q1 sales EUR 173.7 million vs. estimate EUR 175 million.
  • Operating result totalled EUR 12.5 (16.8) million, equalling 7.2 (10.3) per cent of net sales
  • Profit before taxes was EUR 14.1 (15.3) million
  • Due to suspended exports to Russia, challenges in the availability of parts and components, and intense inflation, Ponsse expects its euro-denominated operating profit to be significantly lower in 2022 than it was in 2021 (outlook released yesterday)
PLX AI
