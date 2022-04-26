Probi Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations on Weak Quarter in Americas
(PLX AI) – Probi Q1 revenue SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 181 million.Q1 EBITDA margin 25%Says Americas were affected by customers' order patterns, which contributed to a weaker quarterSales down 9% in that regionEMEA and APAC on par with the …
- (PLX AI) – Probi Q1 revenue SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 181 million.
- Q1 EBITDA margin 25%
- Says Americas were affected by customers' order patterns, which contributed to a weaker quarter
- Sales down 9% in that region
- EMEA and APAC on par with the previous year adjusted for milestone-related revenue
