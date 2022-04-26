Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Much Worse Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Getinge Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 839 million vs. estimate SEK 1,020 million.Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 2.11Adj. EBITA dropped from SEK 1,079 million last year, when it had strong sales of ventilators amid Covid outbreaksGetinge says has a strong …
- (PLX AI) – Getinge Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 839 million vs. estimate SEK 1,020 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 2.11
- Adj. EBITA dropped from SEK 1,079 million last year, when it had strong sales of ventilators amid Covid outbreaks
- Getinge says has a strong pipeline of orders and the sales forecast for the full-year remains unchanged
- The EBITA margin was adversely affected by lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix
- Getinge expects to see a strong recovery in margins as volumes increase throughout the rest of the year
