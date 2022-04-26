Orpea Postpones Annual Account Publication to May 13
(PLX AI) – Orpea to postpone the publication of its annual accounts being audited to Friday 13 May 2022.The company will announce Q1 revenues on the same dayCites exceptional circumstances currently faced by the Company, which have required the …
- (PLX AI) – Orpea to postpone the publication of its annual accounts being audited to Friday 13 May 2022.
- The company will announce Q1 revenues on the same day
- Cites exceptional circumstances currently faced by the Company, which have required the support of the teams to the investigations of the public authorities, to the preparation of the Senate hearing as well as to the mission carried out by the independent firms
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0