UPM Q1 Earnings Smash Estimates Despite Finland Strike
- (PLX AI) – UPM Q1 revenue EUR 2,507 million vs. estimate EUR 2,260 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 377 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- Q1 pretax profit EUR 179 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 277 million vs. estimate EUR 229 million
- Q1 EBIT EUR 183 million
- Q1 EPS EUR 0.25
- Q1 net income EUR 139 million
- Market demand was strong and UPM businesses performed well, CEO said
- The result is a good achievement when viewed against the background of the strikes that took place at most of our Finnish mills and the war in Ukraine: CEO
