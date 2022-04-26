Alstom Requests Arbitration at ICC in Bombardier Case
- (PLX AI) – Alstom statement – Request for arbitration.
- Alstom filed a request for arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce regarding its purchase of Bombardier Transportation
- Alstom claim is against Bombardier Inc. and relates to the breach of certain contractual provisions of the sale and purchase agreement dated September 16, 2020
- Alstom will not make further comments during such legal proceeding
