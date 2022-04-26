NENT Rises as Viaplay Subscriber Growth Alleviates Concerns
(PLX AI) – NENT shares rose in early trading after the company reported strong Viaplay subscriber growth, alleviating investor concerns sparked by Netflix losing subscribers. Viaplay subscriber intake was 778,000 in Q1, or 176,000 better than …
- (PLX AI) – NENT shares rose in early trading after the company reported strong Viaplay subscriber growth, alleviating investor concerns sparked by Netflix losing subscribers.
- Viaplay subscriber intake was 778,000 in Q1, or 176,000 better than consensus
- The company said Viaplay launch in Netherlands has beaten all expectations
- A high subscriber intake is clearly positive, but the unchanged guidance for the full year revenues brings up questions on what the ARPU levels and economic benefit is from the various initiatives, SEB analysts said
- We will have to wait and see as revenues start to come in over the year from the additional subscriber base: SEB
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0