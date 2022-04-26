Tryg Shares Down 2.8% as Earnings Miss on Weak Investment Result
(PLX AI) – Tryg shares fell 2.8% in morning trading after the company's first-quarter profit was negatively affected by poor investment results. Tryg Q1 pretax profit DKK 204 million vs. estimate DKK 634 millionQ1 technical result DKK 754 million …
- (PLX AI) – Tryg shares fell 2.8% in morning trading after the company's first-quarter profit was negatively affected by poor investment results.
- Tryg Q1 pretax profit DKK 204 million vs. estimate DKK 634 million
- Q1 technical result DKK 754 million vs. estimate DKK 720 million
- The miss was mainly due to the weak investment result, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Kepler reiterated a hold rating with price target DKK 160 on Tryg
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0