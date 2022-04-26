(PLX AI) – Tryg shares fell 2.8% in morning trading after the company's first-quarter profit was negatively affected by poor investment results. Tryg Q1 pretax profit DKK 204 million vs. estimate DKK 634 millionQ1 technical result DKK 754 million …

Tryg Shares Down 2.8% as Earnings Miss on Weak Investment Result

