UPM Jumps Nearly 5% on Surprise Earnings Beat Despite Strike
- (PLX AI) – UPM shares rose almost 5% after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings even when faced with strikes in Finland and the effects of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
- UPM Q1 revenue was EUR 2,507 million vs. estimate EUR 2,260 million, while adjusted EBITDA was EUR 377 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- Q1 clearly beat expectations, and while the stock has underperformed the sector year-to-date, it has some of the most attractive earnings profiles ahead, analysts at SEB said
- The performance gap should continue to close gradually: SEB
