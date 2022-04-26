Getinge Sinks 13% After Earnings, but Carnegie Says Buy on Weakness
(PLX AI) – Getinge shares fell 13% after Q1 profit was much worse than expected due to fewer ventilator sales and supply chain challenges. But the company reiterated its full year guidance, and analysts at Carnegie would recommend buying the stock …
- But the company reiterated its full year guidance, and analysts at Carnegie would recommend buying the stock on weakness today
- Getinge says has a strong pipeline of orders and the sales forecast for the full-year remains unchanged, as it expects to see a strong recovery in margins as volumes increase throughout the rest of the year
- Q1 is normally a seasonally small quarter for Getinge, Carnegie said
- Q1 was impacted by delayed deliveries, and it should lead to low-single digit downward revisions to consensus, analysts at SEB said
