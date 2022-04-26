Castellum Slips as DNB Downgrades on Interest Rate Headwinds
- (PLX AI) – Castellum shares fell 1% after analysts at DNB cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 205 from SEK 245
- Castellum has appealing valuation metrics compared to peers, but rising interest rates are the main concern, DNB said
- Expect fewer acquisitions in the near term and a more careful stance on new project starts: DNB
