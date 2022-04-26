Probi Loses 7% After Weak Sales in Americas
(PLX AI) – Probi shares fell 7% after first-quarter earnings revealed weak sales performance in the Americas. Probi Q1 revenue was SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 181 million, with weakness mostly coming from the Americas, while EMEA and APAC were …
- Probi Q1 revenue was SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 181 million, with weakness mostly coming from the Americas, while EMEA and APAC were flat from a year ago
- The results should mean a consensus cut of 5%, but analyst estimates may come down a few percentage points more to reflect a more cautious stance, analysts at SEB said
