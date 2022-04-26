(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q1 orders SEK 40,379 million vs. estimate SEK 35,200 million.Q1 pretax profit SEK 6,671 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 6,749 millionQ1 revenue SEK 30,086 million vs. estimate SEK 30,692 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,525 million vs. …

Atlas Copco Q1 Orders Much Better Than Expected; Sees High Activity Level Continuing

