AMS bolsters Board as global expansion continues

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory

services, AMS (https://www.weareams.com/) (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions),

has appointed two new Directors, Jacqueline Welch and Franck Cohen, to its Board

as it continues its strong growth trajectory.



Jacqueline Welch (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmmwelch/) , Executive Vice

President and Chief Human Resources Officer at The New York Times , brings with

her a wealth of relevant experience in senior talent roles in the professional

services, financial services and media industries. Franck Cohen

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/franckcohen/) , formerly Chief Customer Officer at

SAP and now on the board of several leading technology organisations, as well as

serving as an advisor to Workday and UiPath, brings with him knowledge and

expertise in the application of technology to the delivery of B2B services.





This latest news follows a period of strong growth throughout the world,especially in the United States, where the team has grown four-fold in the last18 months and is now close to 2,000 strong. Expansion in Europe and Asia withmultiple new office openings in those regions further evidences the extent towhich AMS is helping many of the world's leading organisations gain competitiveadvantage through talent.Rosaleen Blair, Founder and Chair of AMS, welcomed the new appointments:"It's an incredibly exciting time for AMS. The talent acquisition market isevolving at pace and in order to stay ahead of the curve and deliver theinnovative solutions that businesses have come to expect of our firm, we need tocontinue to grow and expand our organisation. I have no doubt that theexperience which Jacqueline and Franck will bring to the Board will beenormously valuable for our clients and our people, and we are all lookingforward to working closely with them."Jacqueline commented:"I'm delighted to be joining the AMS team. The firm's commitment to drivinginnovative talent solutions and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion isinspirational. I'm looking forward to being part of the company's futuregrowth."Franck added:"AMS provides its clients with market-leading talent technology expertise and Iam excited to help the team on its journey to leading the market even further inthis area. The future for the business is about further automation and ML/ AIcapabilities to develop advanced services for its clients."About AMSWe are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. Weenable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building,reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition andcontingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, andtalent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our8,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimateaim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies,create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. Wecall this true workforce dexterity-and we're here to help you achieve it.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803660/AMS_Franck_Cohen.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803661/AMS_Jacqueline_Welch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450773/AMS_Logo.jpgmailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.comPress contact:Vickie Collingemailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com+44 (0)1582 790705Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151806/5205451OTS: AMS