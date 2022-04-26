checkAd

AMS bolsters Board as global expansion continues

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory
services, AMS (https://www.weareams.com/) (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions),
has appointed two new Directors, Jacqueline Welch and Franck Cohen, to its Board
as it continues its strong growth trajectory.

Jacqueline Welch (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmmwelch/) , Executive Vice
President and Chief Human Resources Officer at The New York Times , brings with
her a wealth of relevant experience in senior talent roles in the professional
services, financial services and media industries. Franck Cohen
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/franckcohen/) , formerly Chief Customer Officer at
SAP and now on the board of several leading technology organisations, as well as
serving as an advisor to Workday and UiPath, brings with him knowledge and
expertise in the application of technology to the delivery of B2B services.

This latest news follows a period of strong growth throughout the world,
especially in the United States, where the team has grown four-fold in the last
18 months and is now close to 2,000 strong. Expansion in Europe and Asia with
multiple new office openings in those regions further evidences the extent to
which AMS is helping many of the world's leading organisations gain competitive
advantage through talent.

Rosaleen Blair, Founder and Chair of AMS, welcomed the new appointments:

"It's an incredibly exciting time for AMS. The talent acquisition market is
evolving at pace and in order to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the
innovative solutions that businesses have come to expect of our firm, we need to
continue to grow and expand our organisation. I have no doubt that the
experience which Jacqueline and Franck will bring to the Board will be
enormously valuable for our clients and our people, and we are all looking
forward to working closely with them."

Jacqueline commented:

"I'm delighted to be joining the AMS team. The firm's commitment to driving
innovative talent solutions and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion is
inspirational. I'm looking forward to being part of the company's future
growth."

Franck added:

"AMS provides its clients with market-leading talent technology expertise and I
am excited to help the team on its journey to leading the market even further in
this area. The future for the business is about further automation and ML/ AI
capabilities to develop advanced services for its clients."

About AMS

We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We
enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building,
reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and
contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and
talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our
8,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate
aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies,
create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We
call this true workforce dexterity-and we're here to help you achieve it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803660/AMS_Franck_Cohen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803661/AMS_Jacqueline_Welch.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450773/AMS_Logo.jpg

mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com

Press contact:

Vickie Collinge
mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com+44 (0)1582 790705

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151806/5205451
OTS: AMS



