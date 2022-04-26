Image Analyzer Extends Technology Partnership with OpenText

London (ots) - --News Direct--



Image Analyzer, vendor of award-winning visual threat recognition technology,

has announced an extended Technology Supply Agreement with OpenText(TM)

(https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/security) , a global

leader in Information Management

(https://www.opentext.com/what-we-do/enterprise-information-management) and

leading provider of digital forensic software. Under the terms of the agreement,

OpenText has integrated Image Analyzer Visual Intelligence System (IAVIS) into

its OpenText(TM) Magellan(TM) Risk Guard (https://www.opentext.com/products-and-

solutions/products/ai-and-analytics/sensitive-data-discovery-risk-guard)

product.



Magellan Risk Guard combines text mining, computer vision, data visualization

and remediation into a single, powerful, intuitive application that enables

organizations to rapidly discover and address content that poses a risk to

people, IT infrastructure, and corporate reputation.





By incorporating Image Analyzer's AI-powered visual threat moderationtechnology, OpenText Magellan Risk Guard also provides comprehensive datadiscovery, which automatically identifies more than 50 categories ofinappropriate content - including personal identification, credit cards andgambling activities - which may be embedded within structured and unstructureddata such as emails, messages, images and videos. Using the intuitive userinterface, corporate risk managers can rapidly discover sensitive content hiddenon their organization's systems and delete, move, or flag items for furtheraction with built-in reporting.Magellan Risk Guard is an AI-powered software which reduces manual effort andhelps organizations to avoid losses associated with reputational harm resultingfrom inappropriate or illegal content being stored on internal or publiclyaccessible data repositories. The software allows organizations to apply datadiscovery and moderation at scale and keep pace with current and evolvingregulatory requirements.Commenting on the new offering for customers, Muhi Majzoub, EVP and ChiefProduct Officer OpenText said, "OpenText has a strong track record in helpingcompanies and law enforcement teams leverage leading technology like MagellanRisk Guard to tackle modern digital threats and remediate risky content. We areexcited to expand our partnership with Image Analyzer, providing customers withan AI-powered solution that can help discover and identify content that could bedeemed as harmful to an organization's people, reputation, and revenue."Impending online harms legislation will bring many organizations into scope to