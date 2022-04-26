Image Analyzer Extends Technology Partnership with OpenText
Image Analyzer, vendor of award-winning visual threat recognition technology,
has announced an extended Technology Supply Agreement with OpenText(TM)
(https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/security) , a global
leader in Information Management
(https://www.opentext.com/what-we-do/enterprise-information-management) and
leading provider of digital forensic software. Under the terms of the agreement,
OpenText has integrated Image Analyzer Visual Intelligence System (IAVIS) into
its OpenText(TM) Magellan(TM) Risk Guard (https://www.opentext.com/products-and-
solutions/products/ai-and-analytics/sensitive-data-discovery-risk-guard)
product.
Magellan Risk Guard combines text mining, computer vision, data visualization
and remediation into a single, powerful, intuitive application that enables
organizations to rapidly discover and address content that poses a risk to
people, IT infrastructure, and corporate reputation.
By incorporating Image Analyzer's AI-powered visual threat moderation
technology, OpenText Magellan Risk Guard also provides comprehensive data
discovery, which automatically identifies more than 50 categories of
inappropriate content - including personal identification, credit cards and
gambling activities - which may be embedded within structured and unstructured
data such as emails, messages, images and videos. Using the intuitive user
interface, corporate risk managers can rapidly discover sensitive content hidden
on their organization's systems and delete, move, or flag items for further
action with built-in reporting.
Magellan Risk Guard is an AI-powered software which reduces manual effort and
helps organizations to avoid losses associated with reputational harm resulting
from inappropriate or illegal content being stored on internal or publicly
accessible data repositories. The software allows organizations to apply data
discovery and moderation at scale and keep pace with current and evolving
regulatory requirements.
Commenting on the new offering for customers, Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief
Product Officer OpenText said, "OpenText has a strong track record in helping
companies and law enforcement teams leverage leading technology like Magellan
Risk Guard to tackle modern digital threats and remediate risky content. We are
excited to expand our partnership with Image Analyzer, providing customers with
an AI-powered solution that can help discover and identify content that could be
deemed as harmful to an organization's people, reputation, and revenue."
Impending online harms legislation will bring many organizations into scope to
