UPS Raises Share Buyback Program to $2 Billion
- Full year targets unchanged:
- Consolidated revenue of about $102 billion
- Consolidated adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7%
- Adjusted return on invested capital above 30%
- Capital expenditures of 5.4% of revenue, or approximately $5.5 billion
- Dividend payments, subject to board approval, of about $5.2 billion
