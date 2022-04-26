PepsiCo Q1 Core EPS Beats Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – PepsiCo Q1 core EPS USD 1.29 vs. estimate USD 1.23.Still sees for the full year: An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPS;A core annual effective tax rate of 20 percent; andTotal cash returns to shareholders of approximately …
