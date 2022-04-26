(PLX AI) – GE Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.24 vs. estimate USD 0.19.Q1 continuing EPS USD -0.74Q1 revenues USD 17 billionQ1 orders USD 18.9 billionSays holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other …

GE Q1 Adj. EPS $0.24 Beats Consensus of $0.19; Says Outlook Trending Toward Lower End of Range

