GE Q1 Adj. EPS $0.24 Beats Consensus of $0.19; Says Outlook Trending Toward Lower End of Range
(PLX AI) – GE Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.24 vs. estimate USD 0.19.Q1 continuing EPS USD -0.74Q1 revenues USD 17 billionQ1 orders USD 18.9 billionSays holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other …
- (PLX AI) – GE Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.24 vs. estimate USD 0.19.
- Q1 continuing EPS USD -0.74
- Q1 revenues USD 17 billion
- Q1 orders USD 18.9 billion
- Says holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range
