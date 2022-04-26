(PLX AI) – 3M Q1 sales USD 8,800 million vs. estimate USD 8,740 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.26 vs. estimate USD 2.29Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.65 vs. estimate USD 2.31Outlook FY EPS USD 9.89-10.39, cut from USD 10.15-10.65Excluding the Zwijndrecht investment, …

3M Q1 Earnings in Line with Consensus, but Cuts FY EPS Guidance

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer