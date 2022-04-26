Pfizer to Proceed to Phase 3 Trials with Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
(PLX AI) – Pfizer says Valneva and Pfizer Report Positive Phase 2 Pediatric Data for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate.Based on these new results, Valneva and Pfizer plan to proceed with inclusion of pediatric participants in their planned Phase 3 …
- Based on these new results, Valneva and Pfizer plan to proceed with inclusion of pediatric participants in their planned Phase 3 trial
- The trial will evaluate VLA15 in adults and pediatric subjects 5 years of age and above and is expected to be initiated in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval
