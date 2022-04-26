checkAd

Raytheon Q1 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; FY Sales Outlook Cut Due to Sanctions on Russia

(PLX AI) – Raytheon Q1 sales USD 15,716 million vs. estimate USD 15,800 million.Q1 free cash flow USD 37 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.02Q1 EPS USD 0.74Outlook FY sales USD 67,750-68,750 million, down from USD 68,500-69,500 …

  • (PLX AI) – Raytheon Q1 sales USD 15,716 million vs. estimate USD 15,800 million.
  • Q1 free cash flow USD 37 million
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.02
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.74
  • Outlook FY sales USD 67,750-68,750 million, down from USD 68,500-69,500 million, driven by global sanctions on Russia
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.6-4.8 (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY free cash flow USD 6,000 million (unchanged)
  • CEO says confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses, supported by the return to travel and growing global defense budgets

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 96,18$, was einem Rückgang von -3,44% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Raytheon Q1 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; FY Sales Outlook Cut Due to Sanctions on Russia (PLX AI) – Raytheon Q1 sales USD 15,716 million vs. estimate USD 15,800 million.Q1 free cash flow USD 37 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.02Q1 EPS USD 0.74Outlook FY sales USD 67,750-68,750 million, down from USD 68,500-69,500 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chr. Hansen Board Member Steps Down to Go to Arla Foods
Maersk Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Profit Guidance Raised, but Container Demand Outlook Cut
Deutsche Bank Finished Buying Back Shares for EUR 300 Million
Wells Fargo Says Follows GSE Guidelines Regardless of Race, Ethnicity
Global Fashion Group Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR -11.3 Million
Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA Rises 32%, Beating Expectations
Twitter Agrees to $44 Billion Takeover by Elon Musk
Enagas Q1 EBITDA in Line with Estimates; Keeps FY Target Unchanged
Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Much Worse Than Expected
CNP Assurances Board Supports La Banque Postale Offer
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian