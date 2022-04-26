(PLX AI) – Raytheon Q1 sales USD 15,716 million vs. estimate USD 15,800 million.Q1 free cash flow USD 37 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.02Q1 EPS USD 0.74Outlook FY sales USD 67,750-68,750 million, down from USD 68,500-69,500 …

Raytheon Q1 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; FY Sales Outlook Cut Due to Sanctions on Russia

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer