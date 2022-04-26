Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group achieved record-breaking revenue of 5.06billion euros in fiscal year 2021, equating to a year-on-year increase of 10.4percent. Excluding currency effects, revenue would have increased by 12.3percent. The Group, whose headquarters are located in Waiblingen, Germany,generated 90 percent of its sales revenue abroad. "We exceeded our ownexpectations in 2021," said Michael Traub, the Chairman of the Executive Boardof STIHL, at the press conference presenting the company's annual results onApril 26, 2022. "Not only did we achieve new records in terms of sales andproduction, we also exceeded the 5-billion-euro mark in revenue for the firsttime in our 96-year history, despite enormously challenging circumstances." Eventhough global disruption to supply chains and severe shortages in materials,capacity, and personnel significantly impacted the market supply situation,STIHL was still able to keep its production running at full speed thanks toproactive planning, allowing it to continue providing its customers with STIHLproducts in the best possible way. "The new records we achieved in revenue,sales, and production in 2021 are a testament to the outstanding performance bythe entire STIHL team and the huge amount of dedication and flexibility shown byour workforce," Traub added. "They have made the impossible possible."The complete press release is available at the Website:https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspxYour contact for daily and business press:ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KGDr. Stefan CaspariHead of Corporate Communications and Public RelationsAndreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 WaiblingenPhone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402 Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402Email: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5205692OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG