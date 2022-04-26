checkAd

Record-breaking 2021 STIHL generates over 5 billion euros in revenue (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group achieved record-breaking revenue of 5.06
billion euros in fiscal year 2021, equating to a year-on-year increase of 10.4
percent. Excluding currency effects, revenue would have increased by 12.3
percent. The Group, whose headquarters are located in Waiblingen, Germany,
generated 90 percent of its sales revenue abroad. "We exceeded our own
expectations in 2021," said Michael Traub, the Chairman of the Executive Board
of STIHL, at the press conference presenting the company's annual results on
April 26, 2022. "Not only did we achieve new records in terms of sales and
production, we also exceeded the 5-billion-euro mark in revenue for the first
time in our 96-year history, despite enormously challenging circumstances." Even
though global disruption to supply chains and severe shortages in materials,
capacity, and personnel significantly impacted the market supply situation,
STIHL was still able to keep its production running at full speed thanks to
proactive planning, allowing it to continue providing its customers with STIHL
products in the best possible way. "The new records we achieved in revenue,
sales, and production in 2021 are a testament to the outstanding performance by
the entire STIHL team and the huge amount of dedication and flexibility shown by
our workforce," Traub added. "They have made the impossible possible."

The complete press release is available at the Website:

https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5205692
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG



