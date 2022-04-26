(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q1 orders SEK 13,255 million vs. estimate SEK 12,588 million.Q1 sales SEK 10,615 million vs. estimate SEK 10,931 millionQ1 net income SEK 932 million vs. estimate SEK 1,192 millionQ1 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,816 million vs. …

Alfa Laval Q1 Orders Beat Estimates, but Sales Just Below Consensus

