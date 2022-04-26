checkAd

Lennertz & Co. new lead investor at pepper motion (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) -

- First digital OEM worldwide for the electrification of trucks and buses
- Lennertz & Co. is lead investor in a Series A financing round worth nearly EUR
30 million
- Retrofitting is the most sustainable form of mobility, both economically and
ecologically

A private equity fund initiated by the Hamburg-based family office Lennertz &
Co. has acquired a minority stake in the innovation leader for electrification
technology in the commercial vehicle sector. pepper motion GmbH is the world's
first digital OEM in the automotive industry for the production-ready conversion
and retrofitting of trucks and buses.

The Denkendorf-based engineering firm successfully completed a Series A
financing round worth nearly EUR 30 million at the end of March 2022. Lennertz &
Co. was the lead investor here with a capital injection of approx. 40%. Other
investors include among others the Würth Group.

"As an entrepreneurial and owner-managed family office, pepper won us over with
its unique technology in the production-ready retrofitting of trucks and buses
but also with the engineering expertise its partners have gathered in the
automotive sector over more than 20 years," says Philipp Lennertz, Managing
Partner at Lennertz & Co. "Technology and service play a huge part here in
reaching global climate goals. We thus see great potential for pepper to grow,
not only in the domestic and European markets but also internationally in a
market that will rapidly become more and more important within a very short
time."

Capital for Series Production and Further Markets

In addition to further developing the company's own technologies, the increase
in capital is specifically meant to promote the ramp-up of series production
with strategic partners as well as to support the phase of market entry in other
European countries that has already commenced. Germany, France, Italy, Austria,
and Poland in particular count among pepper motion's key European markets.

Potential customers include large existing fleet owners, such as transportation
or trucking companies, for whom it is difficult to meet the 2030 emissions
targets for their fleets. A major advantage for pepper motion is that the
company's multi-award-winning retrofitting concept is currently considered
unmatched on the market when it comes to sustainability and total cost of
ownership.

"The proof of concept has long been in place thanks to our vehicles and etrofit
electrification kits. As a trendsetter, we are at the forefront of the
international retrofitting industry and set the standards for German
engineering, innovation, and quality, which fleet operators active in the public
