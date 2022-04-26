Lennertz & Co. new lead investor at pepper motion (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) -



- First digital OEM worldwide for the electrification of trucks and buses

- Lennertz & Co. is lead investor in a Series A financing round worth nearly EUR

30 million

- Retrofitting is the most sustainable form of mobility, both economically and

ecologically



A private equity fund initiated by the Hamburg-based family office Lennertz &

Co. has acquired a minority stake in the innovation leader for electrification

technology in the commercial vehicle sector. pepper motion GmbH is the world's

first digital OEM in the automotive industry for the production-ready conversion

and retrofitting of trucks and buses.





The Denkendorf-based engineering firm successfully completed a Series Afinancing round worth nearly EUR 30 million at the end of March 2022. Lennertz &Co. was the lead investor here with a capital injection of approx. 40%. Otherinvestors include among others the Würth Group."As an entrepreneurial and owner-managed family office, pepper won us over withits unique technology in the production-ready retrofitting of trucks and busesbut also with the engineering expertise its partners have gathered in theautomotive sector over more than 20 years," says Philipp Lennertz, ManagingPartner at Lennertz & Co. "Technology and service play a huge part here inreaching global climate goals. We thus see great potential for pepper to grow,not only in the domestic and European markets but also internationally in amarket that will rapidly become more and more important within a very shorttime."Capital for Series Production and Further MarketsIn addition to further developing the company's own technologies, the increasein capital is specifically meant to promote the ramp-up of series productionwith strategic partners as well as to support the phase of market entry in otherEuropean countries that has already commenced. Germany, France, Italy, Austria,and Poland in particular count among pepper motion's key European markets.Potential customers include large existing fleet owners, such as transportationor trucking companies, for whom it is difficult to meet the 2030 emissionstargets for their fleets. A major advantage for pepper motion is that thecompany's multi-award-winning retrofitting concept is currently consideredunmatched on the market when it comes to sustainability and total cost ofownership."The proof of concept has long been in place thanks to our vehicles and etrofitelectrification kits. As a trendsetter, we are at the forefront of theinternational retrofitting industry and set the standards for Germanengineering, innovation, and quality, which fleet operators active in the public