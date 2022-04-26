Stuttgart (ots) - Despite the massive economic impact of the war in Ukraine andthe coronavirus pandemic, DEKRA expects growth of around five percent in thecurrent fiscal year. The number of employees is expected to increase further byover 1,000 (2021: 47,770, 2020: 43,990). In the second year of the pandemic, theexpert organization proved its resilience: Revenue grew by 10.9 percent to morethan 3.5 billion euros in 2021. At 226.0 million euros, earnings before interestand taxes (adjusted EBIT) were approximately equal to the pre-coronavirus figurein 2019. Net profit increased by around 50 percent, or 47.6 million euros, to141.5 million euros in 2021 (previous year: 93.9 million euros) - and was thusmore than 20 million euros higher than in the strong year 2019.Stan Zurkiewicz, the new Chairman of the Management Board, attributes thesepositive developments in a volatile environment mainly to the Company's strongmarket position, customer centricity, dedication of employees and acceleratingdigitalization. "We are closely in touch with our customers' needs and areconcentrating on five high-growth focus areas where we are developing thedigital services of the future," said the 42-year-old, who took on the batonfrom long-serving CEO Stefan Kölbl in April. In the context of digitalization,DEKRA is benefiting from completely new safety requirements that must be met,for example in relation to issues of cyber security and connected mobility. Withcapital expenditure of more than 140 million euros in 2021, DEKRA has laid thefoundations for further growth around digitalization and driven forwardinternationalization - for example in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.The new DEKRA CEO made it clear to journalists in Stuttgart that safetyrequirements are evolving rapidly due to increasing product and systemconnectivity and climate change. While DEKRA will keep all aspects of safety forpeople in focus, at the same time digital security of personal data andnetworked systems is also high on the agenda. "We have refined our strategicpositioning and added digital security and sustainability to our Strategy 2025strategy," said Stan Zurkiewicz. "Both are now part of our DNA." This is alsoreflected in DEKRA's strategic goal of becoming carbonneutral by 2025.Read full version: http://www.dekra.com/en/newsroomContact:Dr. Torsten Knödler+49.711.7861-2075+49 .711.7861-742075mailto:torsten.knoedler@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5205900OTS: DEKRA SE