Stuttgart (ots) - Despite the massive economic impact of the war in Ukraine and
the coronavirus pandemic, DEKRA expects growth of around five percent in the
current fiscal year. The number of employees is expected to increase further by
over 1,000 (2021: 47,770, 2020: 43,990). In the second year of the pandemic, the
expert organization proved its resilience: Revenue grew by 10.9 percent to more
than 3.5 billion euros in 2021. At 226.0 million euros, earnings before interest
and taxes (adjusted EBIT) were approximately equal to the pre-coronavirus figure
in 2019. Net profit increased by around 50 percent, or 47.6 million euros, to
141.5 million euros in 2021 (previous year: 93.9 million euros) - and was thus
more than 20 million euros higher than in the strong year 2019.

Stan Zurkiewicz, the new Chairman of the Management Board, attributes these
positive developments in a volatile environment mainly to the Company's strong
market position, customer centricity, dedication of employees and accelerating
digitalization. "We are closely in touch with our customers' needs and are
concentrating on five high-growth focus areas where we are developing the
digital services of the future," said the 42-year-old, who took on the baton
from long-serving CEO Stefan Kölbl in April. In the context of digitalization,
DEKRA is benefiting from completely new safety requirements that must be met,
for example in relation to issues of cyber security and connected mobility. With
capital expenditure of more than 140 million euros in 2021, DEKRA has laid the
foundations for further growth around digitalization and driven forward
internationalization - for example in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The new DEKRA CEO made it clear to journalists in Stuttgart that safety
requirements are evolving rapidly due to increasing product and system
connectivity and climate change. While DEKRA will keep all aspects of safety for
people in focus, at the same time digital security of personal data and
networked systems is also high on the agenda. "We have refined our strategic
positioning and added digital security and sustainability to our Strategy 2025
strategy," said Stan Zurkiewicz. "Both are now part of our DNA." This is also
reflected in DEKRA's strategic goal of becoming carbonneutral by 2025.

