(PLX AI) – Ecolab Q1 EPS USD 0.60.Q1 sales USD 3,266.7 million vs. estimate USD 3,200 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.82 vs. estimate USD 0.82Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.06 per share of Purolite amortizationThe earnings increase reflects …

Ecolab Q1 Sales Top Expectations, Adj. EPS In Line; Aims to Continue to Raise Prices

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer