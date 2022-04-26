NVR Q1 Adj. EPS Exceeds Estimates as Homebuilding Revenues Rise 18%

(PLX AI) – NVR Q1 homebuilding revenue USD 2,309 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 125.87 vs. estimate USD 97Q1 net income USD 426.1 millionQ1 EPS USD 116.56 vs. estimate USD 94.25Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 28.5%, …

