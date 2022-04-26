checkAd

NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGERY ANNUAL MEETING

Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, Mass. (ots/PRNewswire) - Novaliq, a
biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular
therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced
that data from the second pivotal Phase 3 trial (ESSENCE-2) evaluating the
investigational drug CyclASol® for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED), was
presented as part of a podium symposium at the American Cataract and Refractive
Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington D.C. on April 24, 2022.

CyclASol® is the first topical preservative-free, water-free, anti-inflammatory
and immunomodulating ophthalmic solution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine in a
novel vehicle, developed for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of DED.

"The ESSENCE-2 data confirms that CyclASol® has consistent and superior
therapeutic effects on the ocular surface in patients with dry eye disease.
These became significant after 15 days, and 71.6% of patients showed a
clinically meaningful improvement in total corneal fluorescein staining at 4
weeks. Patients with high central staining scores showed superior relief of
blurred vision in the CyclASol® group compared to vehicle", highlighted John D.
Sheppard, MD, MMSc, FACS, Professor of Ophthalmology at Eastern Virginia Medical
School, Mid-Atlantic Medical Director for Eye Care Partners, and leading
CyclASol® trial investigator. "The fact that 78.6% of patients rated their
satisfaction with CyclASol® as positive or neutral underlines the excellent
safety and tolerability profile of this novel water-free drug therapy to treat
inflammatory corneal surface damage secondary to dry eye disease."

DED, one of the most common ocular surface disorders, negatively affects the
quality of life for millions of people. Progressive corneal surface damage
secondary to DED can lead to visual impairment and has a measurable impact on
activities requiring sustained visual attention, including reading, driving, and
work productivity.1 Corneal surface damage can have deleterious effects on
visual outcomes of ophthalmologic surgeries including cataract and LASIK surgery
and multiple guidelines recommend treatment of corneal surface damage secondary
to DED prior to elective ocular procedures or treatments.2-5

"There is a high unmet need for a rapid, consistent, safe, sustained, and
comfortable treatment for dry eye disease. These data support that CyclASol®
potentially has the power eye care professionals require with the comfort their
