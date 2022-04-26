NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGERY ANNUAL MEETING

Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, Mass. (ots/PRNewswire) - Novaliq, a

biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular

therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced

that data from the second pivotal Phase 3 trial (ESSENCE-2) evaluating the

investigational drug CyclASol® for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED), was

presented as part of a podium symposium at the American Cataract and Refractive

Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington D.C. on April 24, 2022.



CyclASol® is the first topical preservative-free, water-free, anti-inflammatory

and immunomodulating ophthalmic solution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine in a

novel vehicle, developed for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of DED.



