Launched Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power of Cloud-Driven Transformation

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - With out-of-the-box industry services, assets, and
frameworks, the new financial services cloud platform sets the stage for
accelerating business value in the cloud

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of
Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an industry cloud platform for
enterprises to accelerate business value and innovation in the cloud across the
financial services industry. Adopted by enterprises globally for enhanced
business process transformation and rapid innovation, Infosys Cobalt Financial
Services Cloud is a secure, vertical cloud platform that enables enterprises to
accelerate cloud adoption, rapidly build cloud native business platforms, drive
business agility and growth, foster innovation, and deliver a personalized
customer experience.

The Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform offers:

1. Security and regulatory compliance designed and built into the platform.
2. Financial services-specific assets, use case solutions, and microservices,
along with reusable frameworks, blueprints, and patterns.
3. Capability to rapidly deliver cloud native business platforms with composable
components and services leveraging an open architecture.
4. Low-code apps for use by business and citizen developers and machine learning
models offering intelligence and amplification of financial services use
cases.
5. Accelerated cloud migration with tools, automation templates, and prebuilt
services, and the ability to run on public cloud.
6. Strong alliance partner ecosystem offered through Infosys Cobalt Cloud.
7. Capability to create an integrated ISV and developer marketplace.

Dave Cosgrove, Global Head of Settlements & Middle Office, MarketAxess, said,
"MarketAxess is leveraging the Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform
for reconciliation as a service on cloud. This is helping us scale the
reconciliation process on-demand while improving accuracy and transparency.
Leveraging the reconciliation service on Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud
enabled us to go-live quickly without significant capex investments and ongoing
maintenance thereby, bringing the power of cloud agility and usage-based pricing
model to a critical business process."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "The Financial Services industry is
seeking to harness the power of cloud for business outcomes, agility and
innovation - not just for hosting applications and data. This business focus
requires an effective and secure cloud platform for financial services. The
