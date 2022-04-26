New York (ots/PRNewswire) - With out-of-the-box industry services, assets, and

frameworks, the new financial services cloud platform sets the stage for

accelerating business value in the cloud



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of

Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an industry cloud platform for

enterprises to accelerate business value and innovation in the cloud across the

financial services industry. Adopted by enterprises globally for enhanced

business process transformation and rapid innovation, Infosys Cobalt Financial

Services Cloud is a secure, vertical cloud platform that enables enterprises to

accelerate cloud adoption, rapidly build cloud native business platforms, drive

business agility and growth, foster innovation, and deliver a personalized

customer experience.





The Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform offers:1. Security and regulatory compliance designed and built into the platform.2. Financial services-specific assets, use case solutions, and microservices,along with reusable frameworks, blueprints, and patterns.3. Capability to rapidly deliver cloud native business platforms with composablecomponents and services leveraging an open architecture.4. Low-code apps for use by business and citizen developers and machine learningmodels offering intelligence and amplification of financial services usecases.5. Accelerated cloud migration with tools, automation templates, and prebuiltservices, and the ability to run on public cloud.6. Strong alliance partner ecosystem offered through Infosys Cobalt Cloud.7. Capability to create an integrated ISV and developer marketplace.Dave Cosgrove, Global Head of Settlements & Middle Office, MarketAxess, said,"MarketAxess is leveraging the Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platformfor reconciliation as a service on cloud. This is helping us scale thereconciliation process on-demand while improving accuracy and transparency.Leveraging the reconciliation service on Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloudenabled us to go-live quickly without significant capex investments and ongoingmaintenance thereby, bringing the power of cloud agility and usage-based pricingmodel to a critical business process."Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "The Financial Services industry isseeking to harness the power of cloud for business outcomes, agility andinnovation - not just for hosting applications and data. This business focusrequires an effective and secure cloud platform for financial services. The