Adaptive Shield Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture
Management (SSPM) Allows Businesses to Retake Control of SaaS Stack Security

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company,
today announced it has been named in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors(TM) in
Application Security: Protection of Cloud-Native Applications.

According to Gartner (https://go.adaptive-shield.com/gartner-cool-vendor-2022) ,
"Digital business initiatives have accelerated, and this, in turn, has
accelerated development of cloud-native applications. This creates challenges in
terms of securing these applications."

At a time when companies run nearly every facet of their business in the cloud,
Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management Suite (SSPM) provides deep
visibility into a business's entire SaaS ecosystem. Through its proactive,
continuous, and automated monitoring capabilities, the solution sends detailed
alerts at the first sign of a security misconfiguration and proactive fixes for
all global settings and user privileges.

"We're honored to be named by Gartner and included alongside these other Cool
vendors," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "Business
adoption of cloud-native applications is growing and introducing new
vulnerabilities in the SaaS Stack that must be addressed. This challenge is
reflected in our newly released 2022 SaaS Security
(https://www.adaptive-shield.com/2022-saas-security-survey-report) Survey
(https://www.adaptive-shield.com/2022-saas-security-survey-report) conducted in
conjunction with CSA (Cloud Security Alliance). According to the research, up to
63% of organizations have experienced security incidents due to SaaS
misconfigurations which have made SSPM solutions a top priority."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our
research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those
vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research
publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and
should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,
expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner,
Inc and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein
with permission. All rights reserved.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company,
enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in
their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards.
Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune
500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For
more information, visit us at https://www.adaptive-shield.com/ or follow us on
LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

mailto:doug@guyergroup.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705439/Adaptive_Shield.jpg

Contact:

617-501-6376

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156907/5206145
OTS: Adaptive Shield



