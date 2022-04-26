Adaptive Shield Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture

Management (SSPM) Allows Businesses to Retake Control of SaaS Stack Security



Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company,

today announced it has been named in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors(TM) in

Application Security: Protection of Cloud-Native Applications.





According to Gartner (https://go.adaptive-shield.com/gartner-cool-vendor-2022) ,"Digital business initiatives have accelerated, and this, in turn, hasaccelerated development of cloud-native applications. This creates challenges interms of securing these applications."At a time when companies run nearly every facet of their business in the cloud,Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management Suite (SSPM) provides deepvisibility into a business's entire SaaS ecosystem. Through its proactive,continuous, and automated monitoring capabilities, the solution sends detailedalerts at the first sign of a security misconfiguration and proactive fixes forall global settings and user privileges."We're honored to be named by Gartner and included alongside these other Coolvendors," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "Businessadoption of cloud-native applications is growing and introducing newvulnerabilities in the SaaS Stack that must be addressed. This challenge isreflected in our newly released 2022 SaaS Security(https://www.adaptive-shield.com/2022-saas-security-survey-report) Survey(https://www.adaptive-shield.com/2022-saas-security-survey-report) conducted inconjunction with CSA (Cloud Security Alliance). According to the research, up to63% of organizations have experienced security incidents due to SaaSmisconfigurations which have made SSPM solutions a top priority."Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in ourresearch publications and does not advise technology users to select only thosevendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner researchpublications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization andshould not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties ofmerchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner,Inc and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used hereinwith permission. All rights reserved.About Adaptive ShieldAdaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company,enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly intheir SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards.Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape.