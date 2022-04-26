Infosys Collaborates with Nu Skin to Drive Social Commerce-led Transformation in the Beauty and Wellness Sector
Bengaluru, India and New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader
in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its
collaboration with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global leader in
beauty and wellness. Nu Skin will take advantage of the Infosys Equinox
human-centric digital commerce platform to deliver engaging and innovative
experiences for consumers and affiliates. The platform aims to help Nu Skin
scale its business model exponentially with social commerce-based capabilities.
Infosys Equinox will help Nu Skin to sharpen its focus on creating unique,
personalized, and innovative consumer engagement. Powered by Infosys Equinox's
microservices-based, API-first and cloud-native design, Nu Skin plans to deliver
engaging shopping experiences across multiple touch points, including websites,
mobile apps and smart connected devices.
Ryan Napierski, Chief Executive Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, "We
look forward to our collaboration with Infosys to help transform our business
and stay ahead of changing consumer behavior curves. We believe that Infosys can
help us harness the right digital capabilities to reimagine how we connect with
our customers and create a new industry paradigm for personalized beauty and
wellness shopping experiences."
Infosys Equinox will bring Nu Skin a choice of digital advances including
conversational commerce, augmented reality, and voice commerce, which if
implemented will enable the company to engage with consumers through rich
digital experiences.
Joe Sueper, Chief Technology Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, "Infosys
Equinox will give us the end-to-end social commerce capabilities we need to
transform our business model and provide innovative customer engagement. We're
creating best-in-class architecture foundations that will power digital
experiences well into the future."
Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail &
Logistics, Infosys, said, "Beauty and wellness brands are committing to bold
changes in the way they connect with consumers, matched by systematic digital
investments that can help them realize their aspirations to transform. We are
excited to bring Infosys Equinox to help accelerate the development of Nu Skin's
social commerce-based business model. We look forward to Nu Skin's creation of a
new playbook for success in the beauty and wellness industry."
Amit Kalley, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Equinox, said, "We are excited to
partner with Nu Skin in their vision of transforming the beauty and wellness
