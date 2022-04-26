Infosys Collaborates with Nu Skin to Drive Social Commerce-led Transformation in the Beauty and Wellness Sector

Bengaluru, India and New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader

in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its

collaboration with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global leader in

beauty and wellness. Nu Skin will take advantage of the Infosys Equinox

human-centric digital commerce platform to deliver engaging and innovative

experiences for consumers and affiliates. The platform aims to help Nu Skin

scale its business model exponentially with social commerce-based capabilities.



Infosys Equinox will help Nu Skin to sharpen its focus on creating unique,

personalized, and innovative consumer engagement. Powered by Infosys Equinox's

microservices-based, API-first and cloud-native design, Nu Skin plans to deliver

engaging shopping experiences across multiple touch points, including websites,

mobile apps and smart connected devices.





Ryan Napierski, Chief Executive Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, "Welook forward to our collaboration with Infosys to help transform our businessand stay ahead of changing consumer behavior curves. We believe that Infosys canhelp us harness the right digital capabilities to reimagine how we connect withour customers and create a new industry paradigm for personalized beauty andwellness shopping experiences."Infosys Equinox will bring Nu Skin a choice of digital advances includingconversational commerce, augmented reality, and voice commerce, which ifimplemented will enable the company to engage with consumers through richdigital experiences.Joe Sueper, Chief Technology Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, "InfosysEquinox will give us the end-to-end social commerce capabilities we need totransform our business model and provide innovative customer engagement. We'recreating best-in-class architecture foundations that will power digitalexperiences well into the future."Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail &Logistics, Infosys, said, "Beauty and wellness brands are committing to boldchanges in the way they connect with consumers, matched by systematic digitalinvestments that can help them realize their aspirations to transform. We areexcited to bring Infosys Equinox to help accelerate the development of Nu Skin'ssocial commerce-based business model. We look forward to Nu Skin's creation of anew playbook for success in the beauty and wellness industry."Amit Kalley, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Equinox, said, "We are excited topartner with Nu Skin in their vision of transforming the beauty and wellness