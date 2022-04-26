checkAd

Tokmanni Cuts Revenue Guidance on Weaker Consumer Demand

(PLX AI) – Tokmanni profit warning: Tokmanni weakens its guidance for 2022.Tokmanni now says comparable EBIT measured in euros is expected to be EUR 90–110 million in 2022Tokmanni expects 2022 revenue to be at the previous year’s level, instead of …

  • (PLX AI) – Tokmanni profit warning: Tokmanni weakens its guidance for 2022.
  • Tokmanni now says comparable EBIT measured in euros is expected to be EUR 90–110 million in 2022
  • Tokmanni expects 2022 revenue to be at the previous year’s level, instead of forecasting an increase in revenue as before
  • Says decline in consumer confidence and purchasing power have made customer’s purchasing behaviour clearly more cautious
  • Says weakened purchasing power and customer’s uncertainty have directly impacted in consumer demand
