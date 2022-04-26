Telekom Austria Q1 Profit Better Than Expected, Even as Revenue Lags; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Q1 Group total revenues increased by 2.7% year-on-year.Telekom Austria Outlook 2022 confirmed: total revenue growth of close to 3%Q1 revenue EUR 1,166.4 million vs. estimate EUR 1,172 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 452.7 …
- (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Q1 Group total revenues increased by 2.7% year-on-year.
- Telekom Austria Outlook 2022 confirmed: total revenue growth of close to 3%
- Q1 revenue EUR 1,166.4 million vs. estimate EUR 1,172 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 452.7 million vs. estimate EUR 440 million
- Q1 EBIT EUR 194.2 million vs. estimate EUR 187 million
- Q1 net income EUR 130.7 million vs. estimate EUR 127 million
