(PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Q1 Group total revenues increased by 2.7% year-on-year.Telekom Austria Outlook 2022 confirmed: total revenue growth of close to 3%Q1 revenue EUR 1,166.4 million vs. estimate EUR 1,172 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 452.7 …

Telekom Austria Q1 Profit Better Than Expected, Even as Revenue Lags; Outlook Unchanged

