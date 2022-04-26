PTV Group Launches Route Optimization Cloud Product for CPG Industry / Flexible, easy-to-use web application to handle the complexities of urban delivery

Arlington, VA (ots) - PTV Group, a leading global software company for mobility

and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of PTV Route

Optimizer - a cloud product designed to meet the challenges of last-mile

delivery for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). It supports manufacturers,

retailers, wholesalers, and transport companies in the regional distribution of

CPG products and handles the complexities of urban delivery exceedingly well.



At the push of a button, PTV Route Optimizer builds efficient and robust routes

for fleets to reduce mileage and costs, all while considering various important

planning aspects: e.g., time window restrictions for pickup and delivery,

individual vehicle profiles of heterogeneous fleets, vehicle equipment

requirements such as refrigeration or vehicle lift, and drive time requirements.

This flexible, easy-to-use web application requires no integration or intense

training so planners can start working in minutes. The intuitive, user-friendly

interface utilizes a drag and drop functionality and can be configured to any

organization's preferences.



