PTV Group Launches Route Optimization Cloud Product for CPG Industry / Flexible, easy-to-use web application to handle the complexities of urban delivery

Arlington, VA (ots) - PTV Group, a leading global software company for mobility
and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of PTV Route
Optimizer - a cloud product designed to meet the challenges of last-mile
delivery for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). It supports manufacturers,
retailers, wholesalers, and transport companies in the regional distribution of
CPG products and handles the complexities of urban delivery exceedingly well.

At the push of a button, PTV Route Optimizer builds efficient and robust routes
for fleets to reduce mileage and costs, all while considering various important
planning aspects: e.g., time window restrictions for pickup and delivery,
individual vehicle profiles of heterogeneous fleets, vehicle equipment
requirements such as refrigeration or vehicle lift, and drive time requirements.
This flexible, easy-to-use web application requires no integration or intense
training so planners can start working in minutes. The intuitive, user-friendly
interface utilizes a drag and drop functionality and can be configured to any
organization's preferences.

In today's fast-paced environment, customers expect nothing less than speedy
deliveries and up-to-date information on arrival times. This need, along with
the growing demands of shippers and carriers to reduce costs and emissions,
makes creating sensible routes that maximize the utilization of vehicles and
drivers more important than ever.

With PTV's solution, transport planners will benefit from automated and thus
faster and more efficient processes. The entire planning will become more
transparent with better and robust results - with positive impact on the entire
organization and the challenges drivers face on the road. Drivers will make
their assigned ramp times, spend less time idly waiting for new time slots, and
won't run into restrictions or struggles along the way, improving customer
service with timely delivery.

"The PTV team is excited to bring their Route Optimization data, technology, and
expertise to the cloud to serve as a one-stop-shop for route planning and
optimization. Thanks to robust planning, very realistic routes are calculated,
which significantly reduces the risk of possible disruptions during service
fulfillment. This enables organizations to sustainably improve their reliability
and customer satisfaction," says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group.

PTV Group is proudly backed by 40+ years of experience in logistics planning and
route optimization. The company has a deep understanding of the challenges the
CPG industry is facing, especially now post COVID-19. They work closely with
leading data suppliers and offer the most accurate maps as well as
high-performance algorithms.

Interested organizations will find more information and the option for a trial
here: https://www.myptv.com/en-us/ptv-route-optimizer

Contact:

PTV Group
Stefanie Schmidt, Lead PR & Communications
Phone: +49-721-9651-7451, mailto:stefanie.schmidt@ptvgroup.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162798/5206312
OTS: PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH


