Uniper Posts Big Adj. EBIT Loss, but Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Uniper Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -830 millionQ1 adjusted net income EUR -615 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,000-1,300 millionThe deviation is mainly attributable to the gas mid-stream business, in particular due to gas storage …
- (PLX AI) – Uniper Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -830 million
- Q1 adjusted net income EUR -615 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,000-1,300 million
- The deviation is mainly attributable to the gas mid-stream business, in particular due to gas storage optimisation
- In view of the current market environment, Uniper has reduced its anticipated gas storage withdrawals in the first quarter
- This results in a significant earnings shift from the first quarter into the remaining quarters of 2022
- This change in gas storage operation allows Uniper to hold higher gas volumes in reserve thereby contributing to security of supply
- Uniper is a Fortum subsidiary
- Fortum will assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and related uncertainties, risks and sanctions to the fair values of its Russian assets as part of the interim reporting
