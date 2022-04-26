checkAd

Uniper Posts Big Adj. EBIT Loss, but Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Uniper Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -830 millionQ1 adjusted net income EUR -615 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,000-1,300 millionThe deviation is mainly attributable to the gas mid-stream business, in particular due to gas storage …

  • (PLX AI) – Uniper Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -830 million
  • Q1 adjusted net income EUR -615 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,000-1,300 million
  • The deviation is mainly attributable to the gas mid-stream business, in particular due to gas storage optimisation
  • In view of the current market environment, Uniper has reduced its anticipated gas storage withdrawals in the first quarter
  • This results in a significant earnings shift from the first quarter into the remaining quarters of 2022
  • This change in gas storage operation allows Uniper to hold higher gas volumes in reserve thereby contributing to security of supply
  • Uniper is a Fortum subsidiary
  • Fortum will assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and related uncertainties, risks and sanctions to the fair values of its Russian assets as part of the interim reporting


