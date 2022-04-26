QuantumScape Keeps FY Capex Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – QuantumScape spent $39 million on capital expenditures in Q1. QuantumScape anticipates spending $35-65 million on capital expenditures In Q2For FY’22, reiterates capex guidance of $325M to $375M and cash opex of $225M to $275MIn line …
- (PLX AI) – QuantumScape spent $39 million on capital expenditures in Q1.
- QuantumScape anticipates spending $35-65 million on capital expenditures In Q2
- For FY’22, reiterates capex guidance of $325M to $375M and cash opex of $225M to $275M
- In line with earlier guidance, plans to enter 2023 with over $800M in liquidity
