(PLX AI) – F5 Q2 revenue USD 634 million vs. estimate USD 634.Q2 net income USD 56 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 131 million vs. estimate USD 125Outlook FY revenue growth 1.5-4%, down from 4.5-8% previously

F5 Q2 Earnings in Line, but Cuts Guidance for Revenue Growth

