(PLX AI) – Teradyne Q1 EPS USD 0.92.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.98 vs. estimate USD 0.88Q1 revenue USD 755 million vs. estimate USD 741 millionGuidance for the second quarter of 2022 is revenue of $780 million to $870 million, with GAAP net income of …

Teradyne Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Increasing Revenue in Q2

