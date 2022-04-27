Handelsbanken Q1 Operating Profit Beats Expectations on Strong Net Interest Income
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q1 operating profit SEK 6,586 million vs. estimate SEK 5,721 million.
- Q1 net interest income SEK 8,013 million vs. estimate SEK 7,587 million
- Q1 net fee & commission income SEK 2,911 million
- Q1 credit losses SEK -6 million
- Expenses grew by 3%. This increase was attributable in its entirety to higher development expenses, the bank said
