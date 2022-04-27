(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q1 pretax profit CHF -428 million.Q1 revenue CHF 4,412 million vs. estimate CHF 4,913 millionQ1 net income CHF -273 million; full consensus is not available, but some analysts expected a net loss of CHF 400 milllionQ1 CET1 …

Credit Suisse Q1 Revenue Smaller Than Expected, but Net Loss Less Than Feared

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer