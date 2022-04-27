Credit Suisse Q1 Revenue Smaller Than Expected, but Net Loss Less Than Feared
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q1 pretax profit CHF -428 million.Q1 revenue CHF 4,412 million vs. estimate CHF 4,913 millionQ1 net income CHF -273 million; full consensus is not available, but some analysts expected a net loss of CHF 400 milllionQ1 CET1 …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q1 pretax profit CHF -428 million.
- Q1 revenue CHF 4,412 million vs. estimate CHF 4,913 million
- Q1 net income CHF -273 million; full consensus is not available, but some analysts expected a net loss of CHF 400 milllion
- Q1 CET1 capital ratio 13.8%
- Says Q1 marked by volatile market conditions and client risk aversion
- Says operating expenses were higher year on year, driven in particular by higher previously reported litigation expenses of CHF 703 million for the quarter
- Expects market conditions to persist in coming months
- Wealth Management business revenues should benefit later in the year from the higher interest rate environment, but client risk appetite may remain subdued
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0