SEB Q1 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees Low Credit Losses for Year
(PLX AI) – SEB Q1 net credit losses SEK -535 million.Q1 net income SEK 6,403 million vs. estimate SEK 5,042 millionQ1 adjusted EPS SEK 2.98 vs. estimate SEK 2.3Net expected credit losses increased to 8 basis points due to less favourable …
- (PLX AI) – SEB Q1 net credit losses SEK -535 million.
- Q1 net income SEK 6,403 million vs. estimate SEK 5,042 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 2.98 vs. estimate SEK 2.3
- Net expected credit losses increased to 8 basis points due to less favourable macroeconomic scenarios, uncertainty related to higher energy prices, and the war in Ukraine, the bank said
- In light of this uncertainty, it is difficult to make projections for the full year, but we believe we are well reserved and therefore net expected credit losses are likely to remain at a low level for the full year, CEO said
