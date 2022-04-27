Kuka Q1 Orders Jump 42%, Revenue up 18%
- (PLX AI) – Kuka Q1 orders EUR 1,300 million, up 42%.
- Q1 revenue EUR 853.4 million, up 18.3%
- Q1 EBIT EUR 19 million
- Q1 EBIT margin 2.2%
- All business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growth
- In China, orders received almost doubled and revenues increased by 61.2%
- The Systems division also served more customers with automation solutions, with demand picking up in both North America and Europe
- The Robotics division achieved its highest quarterly figure to date, with orders worth almost €400 million
