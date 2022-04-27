checkAd

Kuka Q1 Orders Jump 42%, Revenue up 18%

(PLX AI) – Kuka Q1 orders EUR 1,300 million, up 42%.Q1 revenue EUR 853.4 million, up 18.3%Q1 EBIT EUR 19 millionQ1 EBIT margin 2.2%All business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growthIn China, orders received almost …

  • (PLX AI) – Kuka Q1 orders EUR 1,300 million, up 42%.
  • Q1 revenue EUR 853.4 million, up 18.3%
  • Q1 EBIT EUR 19 million
  • Q1 EBIT margin 2.2%
  • All business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growth
  • In China, orders received almost doubled and revenues increased by 61.2%
  • The Systems division also served more customers with automation solutions, with demand picking up in both North America and Europe
  • The Robotics division achieved its highest quarterly figure to date, with orders worth almost €400 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Kuka Q1 Orders Jump 42%, Revenue up 18% (PLX AI) – Kuka Q1 orders EUR 1,300 million, up 42%.Q1 revenue EUR 853.4 million, up 18.3%Q1 EBIT EUR 19 millionQ1 EBIT margin 2.2%All business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growthIn China, orders received almost …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Much Worse Than Expected
Getinge Sinks 13% After Earnings, but Carnegie Says Buy on Weakness
Maersk Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Profit Guidance Raised, but Container Demand Outlook Cut
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Carnival Promotes COO Weinstein to CEO
Global Fashion Group Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR -11.3 Million
Alstom Requests Arbitration at ICC in Bombardier Case
UPM Jumps Nearly 5% on Surprise Earnings Beat Despite Strike
Titel
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
TeamViewer Names Wilkens New CFO
Delivery Hero Lends Glovo EUR 125 Million in Convertible Loan Agreement
Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Much Worse Than Expected
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian