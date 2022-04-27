Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Demant to divest its Hearing Implants business, Oticon Medical, to Cochlear Limited for a total consideration of DKK 850 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,600-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,450-3,750 million previously, as Excluding Hearing Implants from the Group’s outlook for 2022 has a positive impact of around DKK 150 million
