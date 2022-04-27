Assa Abloy Q1 Sales Jump on Strong Organic Growth
(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q1 EBIT SEK 4,001 million vs. estimate SEK 3,736 million.Q1 organic growth 14% vs. estimate 8.8%Q1 sales SEK 26,591 million vs. estimate SEK 25,156 million, up 22%Says long-term growth drivers remain solidSays made 3 …
- (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q1 EBIT SEK 4,001 million vs. estimate SEK 3,736 million.
- Q1 organic growth 14% vs. estimate 8.8%
- Q1 sales SEK 26,591 million vs. estimate SEK 25,156 million, up 22%
- Says long-term growth drivers remain solid
- Says made 3 acquisitions in quarter and activity level remains high
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0